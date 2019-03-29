Students planning to move abroad can soon verify documents on University of Mumbai’s site

If you have graduated from the University of Mumbai (MU) and aspire to study or work abroad, you no longer have to visit the university for verification of academic documents or transcripts.

The MU management council on Thursday decided to introduce an online system to verify and send documents to credential evaluation firms for international students, such as the New York and Toronto-based non-profit World Education Services.

Students will now have to upload scanned copies of the transcripts on MU’s portal. After verification, MU will send the verified transcripts to credential evaluation firms in digital format. The aspirants will be charged a “nominal fee” by it.

MU said, with the new system in place, the verification process, which takes a month or two, will be completed within four days.

Currently, MU has a manual verification process. The aspirants have to collect the transcripts from their colleges and submit them to the offices of MU’s student welfare department. After the varsity attests these documents, the aspirants have to send physical copies of these documents to one of the credential evaluation firms. These firms seek re-verification of these documents online from the varsity, before the process is completed.

