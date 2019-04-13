Submit inquests of unnatural deaths in jails: Bombay High Court tells state

Expressing doubt over the causes behind unnatural deaths of prisoners in Maharashtra’s jails, the Bombay high court on Friday directed the state pleader, Abhinandan Vagyani, to furnish a summary of inquests of the deceased persons in three weeks.

A division bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice Nitin Jamdar was hearing a suo-motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on the basis of a 2017 Supreme Court directive to ensure families of 19 prisoners, who died unnatural deaths in the state’s jails between 2012 and 2017, get adequate compensation. The HC had then asked the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority to submit a survey report of jails across the state.

Surprised to note the cause behind most unnatural deaths was suicide — apart from drowning and accidents — the bench on Friday sought to know on what basis they were termed suicidal. The judges wondered “whether the drowning cases and accidents had taken place inside jails”. Taking note of overcrowding in jails, the HC directed the state to submit a report on capacity of state’s prisons, the number of prisoners lodged, plans for expansion of jails and proposals for new ones.

The HC also asked the state to mention in the affidavit information regarding health facilities in jails, the sanctioned strength of doctors and paramedical staff, and number of posts occupied. In February, the state submitted that 53 inmates died unnatural deaths in state prisons from 2012 to 2018 and compensation was paid to the kin in 20 cases as per NHRC orders. The HC will hear the PIL after three weeks.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 03:48 IST