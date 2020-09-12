Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests one more person from Bandra

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:18 IST

In its ongoing probe into the drug angle to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested one more person from Bandra, Karanjeet alias KJ.

According to NCB officials, Karanjeet was allegedly part of the drug syndicate which it had busted as part of the investigation. Sameer Wankhede, joint director of NCB, confirmed the arrest.

NCB officials did not comment on whether they found any drugs on Karanjeet or who he was in touch with. Karanjeet was brought to the NCB office in South Mumbai on Saturday morning and his questioning is going on, said NCB officials.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty has revealed names of 15 Bollywood celebrities involved in drug use

NCB has been conducting raids in the western suburbs including Bandra, Khar, Lokhandwala and Powai area.

As of now, the NCB has arrested 11 accused in the case including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani, and Anuj Keshwani.

Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant, Vilatra and Parihar are in judicial custody after their bail applications were rejected by a court on Friday. Arora, Lakhani and Ibrahim got bail soon after they were sent in judicial custody a week ago.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, brother’s bail pleas rejected by special NDPS court in Mumbai

Keshwani is in NCB custody till September 14.

NCB had allegedly seized contrabands from Keshwani’s residence in Khar on September 6. Keshwani’s was arrested based on the statement of Ebrahim who revealed that he used to allegedly buy drugs from Keshwani.

Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in what police said appeared to be an open-and-shut case of suicide. The post-mortem report ruled out any foul play. After a two-week quiet, a political controversy erupted over the death, as a Bihar police team constituted to probe the case on a complaint by the actor’s family alleged it got no cooperation from its Mumbai counterpart.

The jurisdictional turf war spilled into the legal arena as the Supreme Court was approached to decide if CBI could investigate the matter. The issue became deeply acrimonious and divisive at multiple levels — between the Rajput and Chakraborty families, between the actors’ respective sets of fans, between the governments of the two states in question, and between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its former ally Shiv Sena — and left the entertainment industry split vertically.

The case opened up a raging debate in and about the industry, devolving into a war of words and allegations between two camps largely made up of “insiders” (with generational links to Bollywood) and “outsiders” (first-generation actors and filmmakers). Chakraborty and her supporters alleged that the Bihar government was trying to hijack the emotive issue for political capital ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

.