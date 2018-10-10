Tanushree Dutta complaint: Maharashtra women body notice to Patekar, 3 others

Taking note of a harassment complaint filed by actor Tanushree Dutta, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Tuesday issued notices to actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang, asking them to file their response on the allegation within 10 days.

Patekar on Monday denied all allegations levelled against him.

Dutta has alleged the four misbehaved with her during the shooting of a film, Horn Ok Pleass, a decade ago.

“The commission has taken cognisance of the complaint filed by the actor on October 8. We have asked her to explain her side in detail, as the complaint was filed by her advocate,” said Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson, MSCW. “The commission has asked the four to submit their clarification.”

The commission has also sought an action-taken report from the police on the actor’s complaint against the four men. The commission has also issued directives to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to constitute an internal complaints committee (ICC) to deal with complaints of sexual harassment, under the provisions under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 00:35 IST