WR considers additional halts for AC local between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

For convenience of those travelling by the air-conditioned (AC) local train on Western Railway (WR), railway activists have demanded additional halts between Mumbai Central and Churchgate stations.

However, railway officials are sceptical about fulfilling the demand, mainly owing to an adverse impact on the suburban timetable.

At present, passengers travelling to Grant Road, Charni Road and Marine Lines are forced to get off at either Mumbai Central or Churchgate and catch another non-AC local to travel to their desired station.

Similarly, they have to travel to these two stations to board the AC local for return journeys.

The AC local, introduced in December 2017, halts at all major stations, at which non-AC fast locals halt, barring three stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. WR-appointed new divisional railway users consultative committee (DRUCC) last week, and in the first meeting of the panel members, raised this demand, which railway authorities assured to examine. “The demand is being examined,” said SK Mishra, divisional railway manager of WR, Mumbai division, speaking to Hindustan Times.

Currently, all fast trains halt at the three stations between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, barring south-bound trains during peak hours in the evening. Hence, railway activists have said that if the AC local halts at these three stations, it will benefit the commuters and bring additional revenue to railways.

“Presently, several passengers avoid the AC local because of the trouble of changing trains and travelling in opposite directions,” said Shailesh Goyal, a railway activist.

According to railway officials, the demand is less likely to be fulfilled in the near future, as it could leave adverse repercussion on the timetable of other trains, inviting the wrath of other commuters.

The AC local takes longer halts than non-AC locals, because of the closing of doors and therefore, it will result in cascading effect on all locals behind, worsening the situation.