e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Week-long activity held to help students beat stress

Week-long activity held to help students beat stress

DAV Public School, Thane observed Mental Health Week recently to bring awareness of the importance of mental well-being.

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Timees, Mumbai
         

DAV Public School, Thane observed Mental Health Week recently to bring awareness of the importance of mental well-being.

The week has gained greater relevance this year with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic impacting a large population with illnesses like anxiety, depression and stress.

In the first phase, Principal Simmi Juneja sent a message in a combined effort to move ahead in life with confidence. School counselors also connected with students and teachers with a message through YouTube, focussing on the need to make healthy choices, the need for self-care, prioritizing mental health, the importance of positivity, resilience and the need to evolve into one’s higher self to live a contented life

In the second phase, teachers narrated short stories during the online assembly sessions on the theme of self acceptance, personal growth, purpose in life and positive relation.

In the third and final phase, students made caricatures, sketches, drawings and paintings to point out the need for a healthy state of mind to succeed in the long run and face the competitive world with a renewed vigor. On the whole, the initiative by the school succeeded in giving a strong message among students, teachers and parents strive for contentment in life and acceptance of shortcomings as a part of life.

top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Breakdancing: What a sport!
Breakdancing: What a sport!
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In