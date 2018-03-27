After child drowns in drain, mom in court for action against Ghaziabad civic officials

The mother, of a four-year-old child who drowned in the old city drain near Gulzar Colony on March 13, has approached the court of chief judicial magistrate to file a case against the city mayor and officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

Rubina, mother of the deceased child, has alleged laxity on the part of officials in getting the drain cleaned and a boundary wall constructed on the sides of the drain.

According to Rubina’s lawyer the case is against mayor Asha Sharma, municipal commissioner CP Singh and city health officer Dr RB Suman under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There was an another incident of a four-year-old boy, Rahil, falling in the same drain on March 11. Residents approached the corporation after that and demanded that a boundary wall be immediately constructed along the drain. After two days, Rubina’s son Ayaan also fell into the drain and died,” Khalid Khan, Rubina’s lawyer, said.

“We have filed the petition for getting a case registered against the mayor and corporation officials as it was the laxity on their part that led to the second incident,” he said.

Municipal commissioner CP Singh declined comment on the development.

Following the first incident itself, the corporation had started the construction of a boundary wall and also the cleaning of the drain. The officials had earlier said the drain was cleaned prior to the first incident, but locals dispose of their household garbage directly in the drain, thereby polluting it again.

After Rahil’s death, his parents had lodged an FIR against the corporation officials at the Kotwali police station.

“We had reached the spot at once when the incident took place. The work on the boundary wall was also started at once. I do not wish to comment more on the issue. If they have sought a legal recourse, we will file the suitable response,” mayor Sharma said.