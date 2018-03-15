Five dead, including children, after speeding truck hits car in Greater Noida

Five people, including three children, were killed after their car was hit by a speeding truck near Deri Maccha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Five others, including four minors, were also injured in the accident and are stated to be critical.

Police said the loaded truck was speeding on the GT Road around 12.30am when it hit the Wagon-R car of the victims, who were returning to their village Badpura after attending a family function at Bhovapur village in Ghaziabad.

“The victims are from the same family. The truck was loaded with goods and hit the Wagon-R from one side. As a result, the car was crushed and the truck also came to a screeching halt,” Mukesh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station, said.

“Five persons died on the spot while the injured were pulled out from the rubble of the car and rushed to a hospital for treatment,” Kumar added.

The injured were taken to Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghaziabad and are stated to have suffered multiple grievous injuries.

The dead have been identified as Manvir, 38, Neetu, 26, and three minor children – Nisha, 8, Arjun, 12, and Khushi, 6. Those injured are Sanju, 32, and four minor children – Prashant, 4, Deepanshu, 2, Kashish, 5, and Anjali, 14.

“They were returning to their native place at Badpura village. They had come to Ghaziabad to attend the engagement of Manvir’s nephew at Bhovapur village near Indirapuram,” SHO Kumar added.

The driver fled the spot leaving the truck behind after the accident. The police have seized the truck and are trying to trace the owner with the help of vehicle’s registration number which is stated to be registered in Delhi.

Police have also registered an FIR for rash driving, causing grievous hurt by acts endangering lives of others and causing death due to negligence at Badalpur police station.