Gang wearing pollution masks rob Ghaziabad jeweller of gold, silver worth Rs 25 lakh

A jeweller in Govindpuram was allegedly robbed on Tuesday by a gang of four armed men who barged inside his shop and made away with items worth Rs 25 lakh. According to the jeweller, the stolen items include half a kg of gold and nearly 30kg of silver besides Rs 4 lakh in cash.

The incident took place around 12.40 pm when jeweller Aman Vats was alone at his shop in I block of Govindpuram. Four armed men, whose faces were covered with pollution masks, helmets and caps barged inside one by one and held Vats at gunpoint.

“All of them were wearing pollution masks and tried to hide their identities as the shop has CCTV cameras installed. They all were armed with weapons and one also had a machete in his hand. They threatened me that they will shoot me if I tried to resist. They asked me to open up the locker and told me to take out the gold and silver items,” Vats said.

He added that the unknown robbers executed the robbery within three-four minutes and went out with the stolen items stocked in their bag.

“While going out, they pulled down the shutter of the shop. A nearby ironing man saw them escaping on motorcycles. The robbers took away all the items and cash which I had stocked up for the festive season and also the cash which was part of sales proceeds since the Dhanteras festival on Monday. Three were aged around 40 years while one was aged between 25-30 years,” he added.

Gulab, the person running a kiosk for ironing clothes nearby, said he saw the four men escaping on motorcycles from outside the shop.

“When they came out of the shop I thought that they were friends of the shop owner. But they pulled down the shutter and were trying to hurry up. They fled on motorcycles to the main road,” he added.

Police said the crime branch roped in to investigate the matter and senior officials also visited the spot for investigation.

“We have vital leads in the case and further investigation is on. Cash, gold and silver jewellery items were taken away during the incident. Several of our teams have taken a view of the crime scene and are also analysing the CCTV footage in which four men are seen inside the shop. We expect the case will be cracked soon,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 13:18 IST