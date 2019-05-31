Man flees police custody, held 750km away while having parathas at Ghaziabad dhaba

A 26-year-old man, who fled police custody from Jaunpur while travelling on a train on May 28, was arrested nearly 750km away in Ghaziabad after a police informer spotted him having parathas at a dhaba on Hapur Road Thursday.

The police said a sub-inspector and four constables were suspended after the suspect had fled custody.

According to police, Rinku Yadav was arrested by the Mau police three months ago in connection with possession of seven quintals of cannabis. On May 27, he was taken by the Mau police to Auraiya by train, to appear for a hearing in a murder case in which Yadav was an accused.

Police said before Yadav was arrested in connection with possessing quintals of cannabis, he was also arrested with another consignment of seven quintals of cannabis in West Bengal.

“The suspect, around 4am on May 28, gave the policemen accompanying him the slip, while on the train to Mau. He got off at Shahganj railway station in Jaunpur and fled from there. After he escaped, a man hunt was launched to locate him, but Yadav could not be found,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The police said the man later arrived in Ghaziabad to meet some of his accomplices who are part of a gang that is involved in the peddling of narcotics.

The police said the man reached Karhera in Ghaziabad and was spotted by a police informer while he was having parathas in a dhaba on Hapur Road.

“The dhaba is well known for its parathas and the suspect was having them when the informer noticed him. The informer identified the suspect and informed the police. A police team later followed and arrested Yadav from a petrol pump near Madhuban Bapudham area,” a police officer said.

The police sources said that the suspect is native of Auraiya and also owns a house in Karhera, Sahibabad.

