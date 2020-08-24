Noida: 30,000 flats in unfinished Amrapali projects to be delivered in 36 months, says NBCC

noida

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:44 IST

The state-owned NBCC on Monday said it will finish the remaining construction work and deliver all apartments due in realty firm Amrapali’s stuck housing projects in the next nine to 36 months.

“We have deployed 6,000 workers at all Noida and Greater Noida projects. The number of workers will be doubled in the next two months to make sure unfinished units are delivered within nine-36 months,” said PK Gupta, chairman and managing director (CMD), NBCC.

The NBCC’s assurance has come a year after the Supreme Court removed the Amrapali Group’s promoters from its board, handing over the control of the realty firm to the court receiver, paving the way for fast delivery of delayed units to thousands of homebuyers.

On July 23, 2019, the Supreme Court had appointed senior lawyer R Venkatramani as court receiver to control Amrapali’s housing projects and carry out further activities, including registration of ready units, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold apartments and dealing with the state-owned NBCC that has been directed to complete the stuck projects.

Venkatramani, NBCC officials and homebuyers on Monday performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ at the site of Amrapali Smart City Golf Homes, Kingswood and other housing projects in Greater Noida, following which the NBCC started the construction work at Smart City-Golf Homes, Kingswood, Leisure Park (Phase-1, Phase-2 & River view), Centurion Park - Terrace Homes, Tropical Garden, Leisure Valley, and Dream Valley projects. All of these projects have a total of about 16,308 units.

Civil work on these two projects was already completed but the developer had failed to finish and deliver the same.

“In total, as per NBCC, 30,000 units are yet to be finished and delivered. Work suffered due to the pandemic, but now it is on in full swing and we delivered 73 flats in August. Another 160 flats will be delivered in different projects in September,” said Gupta.

In the first tranche, NBCC had, on November 29 last year, invited firms to compete for tenders to the following projects: Centurion Park in Greater Noida Sector Techzone-4; Silicon City-I and Silicon City-II in Noida Sector 76, Zodiac in Noida Sector 120, Sapphire-I and II in Noida Sector 45, and Princely Estate in Noida Sector 76. Since then, the NBCC has been starting work at all projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

The NBCC has also requested that the homebuyers should start paying up the remaining dues for their apartments so that construction remains on track.

“We have started the construction work at all housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida as per court orders. All homebuyers will get their apartments as soon as possible. Homebuyers need not worry as work is on in full swing,” said Venkatramani.

Homebuyers are upbeat after the work was started at Greater Noida projects.

“We have been suffering since past ten years. However, now we hope that the dream of a owning a home may be realised after NBCC started construction at our stuck building,” said TK Pathak, Amrapali Smart City Golf Homes buyers’ welfare society.