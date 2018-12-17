Noida administration may book repeat offenders for continuing to pollute city

If you have been penalised for causing pollution in Noida and have not paid your penalties yet — beware. You may soon have a case registered against you or even face jail time. The district administration will soon start filing cases against the 59 repeat offenders who have earlier been penalised for causing pollution.

In a first, the administration on Saturday started prosecution proceedings against two government organisations, the two biggest pollution violators of the district . About 25 violators were also arrested last week for causing pollution and not following the norms set down by the National Green Tribunal.

Officials said that there are 59 other groups that have been penalised earlier but have not submitted the fine amount. The sites owned by these violators will be visited again by officials from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and cases will be lodged against them if they are still found causing dust.

“Most of these violations involve dust caused during work on under-construction sites. Of the total offenders, about 15 are those that have been penalised Rs 5,00,000 but have still not paid the penalty, despite us beating drums at their site. We will begin inspection at these sites,” Anil Singh, regional officer of the UPPCB, Noida, said.

The air quality index on Sunday remained in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 272 in Noida. It was in the ‘very poor’ category at 326 in Ghaziabad and 320 in Greater Noida. The pollution level is not expected to improve anytime soon.

Monday onwards, UPPCB teams in Noida and Greater Noida will be visiting these sites for inspection. At most of these sites, there is no green cover, and construction material is usually lying uncovered. There is also no water sprinkled at these sites to settle dust.

Since October, a fine of Rs 1,05,80,000 has been imposed against 141 violators for burning waste or constructing in violation of a January notification by The Ministry of Environment, Forests and climate Change (MoEFCC). These fines have been imposed against authorities and their contractors, group housing projects, individual plot owners and government projects.

Officials said that these violators will be revisited to collect the pending penalty amount and any fresh violation will be taken seriously, amounting to prosecution.

“The pollution level in Noida continues to be very poor throughout winter, which is unacceptable. Despite penalties and other actions taken earlier, our teams continue to observe violations. We have now started strict prosecution to reiterate the importance of compliance and move beyond punitive action,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

Officials said that the city magistrate will provide the list of all violators to UPPCB officials from Noida and Greater Noida. The officials will look into all these cases over the next few weeks.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 15:20 IST