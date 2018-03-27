Noida authority to allot flats to slum dwellers to free up prime land

The Noida authority on Monday said it has decided to allot flats to slum dwellers through a lucky draw, to be organised on March 28 at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6.

The authority has constructed 3,458 two-room flats in three storey towers in Sector 122 with the aim to provide housing to slum dwellers. The motive of providing cheap flats to slum dwellers is that the authority wants to free up its prime land which are currently occupied by slum clusters.

“In the first phase, we will organise a lucky draw for 99 applicants. A total of 150 applicants had applied for flats under this scheme. But after scrutiny, only 99 applicants were found to be eligible for the allotment. This scheme is meant only for slum dwellers,” RK Mishra, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

According to a joint survey, conducted by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and the Noida authority, Noida has 11,565 slum dwellers, who have occupied prime government land by constructing unauthorised structures in sectors 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10.

The authority had decided to provide flats to only those who were living in these slums till the end of 2010, as per the survey report.

“If any slum dweller started living in the slum after this report was published, then he or she will not be eligible for the flat. We will allot these flats in a phase-wise manner. We thought that instead of waiting for all slum dwellers to apply under the scheme, we should first allot flats to 99 applicants. After the successful allotment to the 99 applicants and once they are given possession of flats, we will get the slum occupied by them vacated before starting the second phase of allotment,” Mishra said.

In the first phase, only 150 people who stay in pocket A/B in Sector 4 had applied for flats under the scheme. This area has total of 489 slums in pocket A/B in Sector 4. The remaining dwellers in the area will be considered for allotment in the second phase, Mishra said.

The authority has been failing to free up its prime land since 2000, when the shanties started mushrooming on government land. Later, in 2009-10, the authority decided to provide plots to slum dwellers in some other location. But in 2011, the authority decided to provide cheap flats to slum dwellers to free up its land.

“We could not allot these flats to slum dwellers and free up our land over the past four to five years. Now, we want to start the process and free up our land,” Mishra said.