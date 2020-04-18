Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna authorities to open offices from April 20 with 33% staff

noida

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:53 IST

The Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities will resume work at their respective offices from April 20 with reduced staff strength. However, the offices of the three authorities will remain shut for visitors untill the nationwide lockdown is lifted, officials said.

The decision to resume departmental work at the authorities comes after the Uttar Pradesh government issued a letter asking each department that includes group housing, engineering, health among other wings to start work from April 20 with a 33% workforce.

The state government had ordered the closure of all its government offices on March 22 (on the occasion of Janta Curfew), two days before the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Noida authority had even decided to take legal action against visitors entering its administrative building.

The infrastructure and industrial development department of the state government on April 17 has asked all industrial bodies including Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to resume work with reduced staff. All government departments are required to follow social distancing norms in their offices.

“All departmental heads will make a roster of staff members and allow 33% to attend office on working days to carry out departmental work. The staff will follow all safety norms and maintain social distance while executing their departmental work. The junior staff will work on alternate days. And those, who are at home will be available at mobile phones in need,” said an order issued by the state government.

The three authorities will only carry out government work, and residents, builders, industrial unit owners, etc, who need to get work done at the authority office, should not visit the office until the lockdown ends.

“The Noida authority was already doing municipal work earlier. The office will be open only for basic work with reduced strength and we can’t attend to public grievances as of now. No public work beyond municipal work, that is overseen by the call centers already, will be carried out,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority. said.

The Noida authority with its at least 5,000 staffers, Greater Noida authority with a staff of 500 people, and the Yamuna authority with at least 200 staff is busy distributing food to migrant workers and financially weaker groups whose incomes have been severely hit amid the lockdown.