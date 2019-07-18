Noida likely to experience more rain on Thursday-Friday

Noida and its adjoining areas saw a moderate spell of rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, making it the third wave of rainfall this monsoon, which is already in deficit of 25%.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are fair chances of rainfall over the next two days till July 19, after which mercury may rise by at least two degrees.

On Wednesday, the region saw a lower amount of rain, recorded at 1.2mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm, while between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, before 8.30am, the region saw moderate rainfall, recorded at 21.1mm.

Rain also brought respite from heat as mercury dropped by about two degrees, with the maximum temperature on Wednesday recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, against 33.4 degrees Celsius a day before. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Met department, there are chances of rain on Thursday while the mercury is expected to remain well under the season’s average.

“There is a possibility of rain towards Thursday and Friday. After that, the sky will be clear and temperature may rise by two to three degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Talking about the deficit of 25%, senior IMD scientist M Mohapatra said: “About 89cm is considered normal rainfall, while the national average so far lags behind by 14% and the national capital region (NCR) by

25%. Currently, the region has convective clouds as the trough has shifted southwards and moist easterly winds have increased the moisture. So far, the rainfall is deficient as compared to a 30-year average.”

According to the Met department, NCR experienced only three moderate spells of rain since monsoon was declared in the region on July 5. Noida and adjoining areas saw 1.4mm rain on July 5, 25mm on July 6, traces of rain on July 7, 0.4mm on July 10, 29.2 mm between July 15 and 16, and 21.6 mm between July 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, the city saw traffic snarls at various locations on Wednesday morning, including the Noida-greater Noida expressway, the Delhi-noidadirect flyway and the newly inaugurated roundabout at Sector 94, among some other places. Residents also complained of water logging at some places including sectors 59, 75, 50 and 10.

“There are some technical faults and drains are not synced with roads. At some places, roads are at a lower level than drains and hence rainwater does not pass. At some places, drains have not been cleared properly,” Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77, Noida, said.

Last month, Noida authority launched a drive to clean all major drains to deal with water logging in a pre-monsoon preparation. Ravinder Vashisht, Noida Traffic Inspector, however, said the rain was light and there was no traffic jam on city roads.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 13:56 IST