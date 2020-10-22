Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases in October in Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:37 IST

The number of recoveries is now more than new and active cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease detected in the month of October so far in Gautam Budh Nagar district. While as many as 3,816 Covid-19 patients have recovered between October 1 and 22, the number of new cases detected in this month so far is 3,442. However, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in this month so far in the district is 13, which has become a matter of concern for health officials.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that early tracking has proved beneficial in raising the recovery rate. “If somebody tests positive and the treatment begins on time, it will automatically raise the recovery rate and lower the case fatality rate (CFR). On September 30, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the district was 88.15%, which has gone up to 93.46% on Thursday,” he said.

On the district’s testing rate, the DM said: “Our testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is much better than other best districts in north India. Besides, when commercial and business activities have been permitted to reopen, the rising recovery rate indicates that we are going in the right direction to control the pandemic,” he said.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Deepak Ohri said that all those patients, who succumbed to Covid-19 in October in the district, had co-morbid health conditions as well. “The infection becomes fatal if the infected patient has some other serious ailments such as cancer, kidney failure or heart diseases as well. Despite 13 deaths in October so far, the district’s CFR is 0.40%, which is much better than the state’s CFR of 1.46% and national CFR of 1.68%,” he said.

The CMO further said that teams of doctors are continuously following up on infected patients, whether they are in home isolation or admitted in Covid-dedicated facilities in the district. “Not only that, the testing is being carried out at war level. We hope that in October, we will cross the testing figures of last month, which was 75,442,” he said.