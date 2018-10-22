Surajkund siblings who committed suicide hadn’t eaten anything for three days: Police

Four days ahead of the due date of their electricity bill of around Rs 25,000, the four siblings ended their lives at their rented house in Surajkund on Thursday. Also, the deceased had apparently not eaten anything in the past 72 hours before they committed suicide, police said.

Investigation so far has revealed that the four siblings — Meena Mathews, Beena Mathews, Pradeep Mathews and Jaya Mathews — were depressed after the death of their parents and their youngest brother in the last six months. It has also been revealed that the deceased had not paid their rent on time.

Police have found an electricity bill,kept next to the Bible at an altar in the main hall of the house, where Meena and Beena, the eldest siblings, had allegedly hanged themselves. The bill shows that the family had to pay Rs 24,619 by October 22 (Monday). The police said that none of the four siblings had a job and that they depended on their parents.

The bill is generated in the name of Agnes Mathews and is of the staff quarters in Surajkund, where the family earlier lived. Locals and neighbours believe the family may have been depressed because of being unable to pay their bills.

A senior police officer said that prima facie it appears that the four siblings did not eat anything in the past two-three days before committing suicide. However, the officer said that it would be clear only after the post-mortem report, which is yet to come.

Rajkumar, the caretaker of the building in which the four siblings lived, said that they were also not able to pay their rent of Rs 10,000 on time. “I used to collect the rent. Every time when I approached them on the first day of month, they would request for a week’s time. They used to pay only Rs 7,000. Since they had no source of income and had been suffering from illness, the landlord would not put pressure on them,” Rajkumar said.

In their suicide note, the four requested that the electricity dues to paid off after getting Rs 30,000 from the hotel in Faridabad where their parents worked. The hotel management denied owing any dues to the family.

On Saturday, a neighbour spotted blood seeping from under the door of the family’s flat. A police team broke open the door and found the four hanging from four ceiling fans in the house.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 10:54 IST