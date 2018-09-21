Two men held for producing fake bail bonds on behalf of arrested gangsters

Two persons, including the clerk of a lawyer, were arrested on Wednesday for presenting fake bail bonds in the court.

Amit Kumar (24), of Bisrakh, and Rajkumar, of Ghaziabad, were arrested after they submitted bail bonds for an alleged gangster in which the duo used fake names along with fake Aadhaar cards and police verification forms that had fake stamps.

According to the police, both the accused are members of alleged gangster Anil Dujana’s gang and they used to fill illegal bail bonds for other arrested members of the gang.

“The matter came to light when they tried to register fake bail bonds for a few members of the Anil Dujana gang. Amit Kumar, who works as a clerk, planned the bail bonds and procured the forged items. Raj Kumar used to get potential clients who needed bail,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police, rural, said.

Police recovered seven fake Aadhaar cards, five rubber stamps of various officers and a series of forged land registries from the duo.

“Their modus operandi was to keep the fake rubber stamps of different tehsil and police officers, fake Aadhaar cards and forged land and property documents ready and use these to sign bail bonds for the arrested accused. They were working for the release of Anil Dujana gang members,” Jaiswal said.

The accused were booked under 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 02:55 IST