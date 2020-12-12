We are moving ahead with development: CM Yogi

noida

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:44 IST

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, without naming anyone, said that people were “jealous” of the developmental works being carried out by the state government. He was speaking during an event at Indirapuram on Saturday evening to inaugurate the newly constructed ‘Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan’.

“People are jealous as to why such works are being done? It is because of jealously that they have lost their sleep. They are jealous as they are seeing the works, which had been held up for years, happening. We are moving ahead with development. These are people who are trying to create conspiracies against the country as they cannot see development of ‘Bharat’ and they do not want to see smiles on faces of youths and farmers,” Yogi said.

He said that he has no hesitation in encouraging the faith and said that the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ will go on in a vibrant manner.

“Our country is a land of faith and it binds us from east to west and from north to south. In this country, we have seen a lot of efforts being put up to create a divide. During the present times, some people are involved in spreading chaos and also have hands in trying to create a divide. But we have our faith with us and it gives us strength,” Yogi said.

He also raised questions on the construction of Haj House in Ghaziabad which was constructed under the tenure of the previous government near the banks of river Hindon.

“It is same Ghaziabad where directions of the National Green Tribunal and guidelines of the state administration were flouted and Haj House was constructed. Whenever there was demand for construction of ‘Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan’, every land was made disputed and hurdles were put up. However, we decided for its construction and even paid for the land cost of this majestic building. It will be used by pilgrims who wish to go for ‘Char Dham Yatra’ and other pilgrimage,” he said, adding that the state government spent about Rs 132 crore which also includes the land cost.

The ‘Kailash Mansarowar Bhawan’ has come up in Indirapuram over an area of about 9,000 square metres and has state-of-the-art facilities for pilgrims who will be able to make stay.

Yogi also spoke about “spiritual tourism” and said his government made best arrangements for about 24 crore pilgrims in ‘Kumbh Mela’ which was earlier held in “unorganised manner”.

“Such events create employment opportunities for different people whom I met during the Kumbh Mela and they told that their incomes increased manifolds. When such opportunities can be created in Ayodhya and Varanasi, no one can stop such opportunities in Ghaziabad as well. When we are creating such opportunities, people are trying to create hurdles. But I do not worry and walk on path of development,” he added.

Claiming that his government will not allow any criminal activities in the state, Yogi said, “Earlier, goondas (criminals) walked freely and policemen had to hide their faces. Now, criminals hang placards in their neck and beg for their lives. It is same system but ‘shashan’ (rule) has changed. Those who take law in their hands should think on what type of ‘Yatra’ they wish to go. Here, we have a lot of ‘Yatras’. When we are making efforts for all, we will not allow anyone to make law hostage,” he said.

The CM also lauded the efforts of the Ghaziabad district officials in terms of cleanliness and also during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Earlier, Ghaziabad was among the dirtiest cities. But officials and workers did a makeover in just three years. The work done during the pandemic is also outstanding. They saved people and also kept in check the fatality rate. it is on the same lines of vision of our Prime Minister,” Yogi added.