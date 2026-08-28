Canada wants skilled foreign workers in healthcare, STEM and more: What Indian applicants need to know

In a post on X, IRCC said Canada is seeking experienced professionals in healthcare and social services, trades, education, science and technology, transportation and French -language occupations. It also highlighted physicians, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience.

Canada is looking for skilled professionals in healthcare , STEM, trades, education and other sectors to help fill labor shortages, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) again highlighting the occupations it is targeting through Express Entry.

Which professionals is Canada targeting? IRCC's current category-based Express Entry system includes nine categories: French-language proficiency; healthcare and social services; STEM; trades; education; transport; physicians with Canadian work experience; senior managers with Canadian work experience; and researchers with Canadian work experience.

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The categories are designed to allow Canada to select candidates whose skills match specific labor-market needs.

For Indian applicants, several of these categories may be particularly relevant.

Indian doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals could potentially qualify under the healthcare and social services category, while engineers, mathematicians, software-related professionals and other eligible occupations may fall under STEM.

Teachers and other eligible education professionals, skilled trades workers and certain transportation professionals also have dedicated categories.

There is one important catch for Indian applicants: the category is based on the specific occupation and work experience, not simply the industry in which a person works.

Does working in STEM or healthcare guarantee PR? Category-based selection is an additional route within Express Entry, not a separate permanent-residence program.

A candidate must first qualify for one of the three Express Entry-managed programs: the Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Program or Federal Skilled Trades Program. Eligible candidates enter the Express Entry pool and receive a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score.

IRCC then identifies candidates who meet the requirements of a particular category and ranks them by CRS score. The highest-ranking eligible candidates receive invitations to apply for permanent residence.

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That means an Indian software engineer, for example, cannot assume that having a STEM job will automatically lead to an invitation. The applicant must meet the relevant occupational requirements, Express Entry eligibility rules and the CRS threshold in the particular draw.

What about Indian professionals working outside Canada? Several of Canada's current categories allow qualifying work experience gained in Canada or abroad. For healthcare, STEM, trades, education and transport categories, IRCC says candidates generally need at least 12 months of full-time work experience, or an equivalent amount of part-time experience, in a listed occupation within the previous three years.

That means an eligible Indian professional does not necessarily need to have already worked in Canada to benefit from these categories.

The rules are different for the categories specifically aimed at physicians, senior managers and researchers with Canadian work experience. Those categories require qualifying experience in Canada.

French could be another advantage French-language proficiency is also one of Canada's current Express Entry categories.

To qualify for the French-language category, a candidate must have French test results showing at least NCLC 7 in all four language abilities, in addition to meeting the requirements for the relevant Express Entry round.

For Indian applicants who already have strong English-language skills, learning French could therefore open an additional category-based opportunity if the other requirements are met.

Why is Canada focusing on these occupations? The categories are tied to Canada's labor-market needs. IRCC says categories are selected using labor-market information and projections, along with input from provinces, territories and other stakeholders.

Canada announced its 2026 Express Entry categories in February, saying the system would focus on attracting highly skilled immigrants who can help fill critical labor gaps. The 2026 priorities include the healthcare and social services, STEM, trades, education and transport sectors, alongside French-language proficiency and categories for certain professionals with Canadian experience.