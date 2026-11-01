H-1B curbs could hurt US healthcare, technology and education sectors, warns Indian diaspora group

Indiaspora, a US-based non-profit organization representing the Indian diaspora, has warned that efforts to restrict H-1B visa holders and other foreign professionals could damage the American economy, as it raised concerns over anti-Indian rhetoric and proposed immigration curbs during the election season. A US-based non-profit organization representing the Indian diaspora, has warned that efforts to restrict H-1B visa holders could damage the American economy. (REUTERS)

In a statement issued on October 30, the organization said Indian-origin professionals contribute significantly to key American industries, including healthcare, technology and education. It urged political leaders across party lines to reject rhetoric targeting Indian workers and recognise their role in addressing workforce shortages.

"H-1B workers from India have helped make America the world's innovation leader, generating billions for the American economy. Driving them away could have very serious consequences for communities nationwide, from major cities to small towns," said Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora.

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Indiaspora flags proposed H-1B and OPT restrictions The organization raised concerns over several proposed immigration measures that could increase costs for employers and make it harder for foreign professionals to work in the US.

These include petition fees exceeding $100,000 for employers in high-tech and healthcare sectors, as well as a proposed shift from the random H-1B lottery to a wage-weighted selection system. Indiaspora said the latter could disadvantage early-career graduates seeking to enter the US workforce.

It also flagged proposals to eliminate the 60-day grace period available to certain foreign workers after losing their jobs and freeze employment authorization for H-4 visa holders, who are spouses of some H-1B workers.

The group further raised concerns over proposed fees of up to $70,000 for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT extensions, which allow eligible international graduates to gain work experience in the US after completing their studies.

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Foreign professionals fill workforce gaps, says group Indiaspora said the impact of immigration restrictions could extend beyond major technology companies to communities that depend on foreign professionals to fill essential jobs.

It pointed to rural physicians and teachers working in underserved areas, including the Mississippi Delta, where recruiting enough domestic workers can be difficult.

The organization warned that discouraging foreign talent could worsen staffing shortages in sectors that rely on skilled international workers. It also said targeting Indian-origin professionals for political reasons could strain the broader relationship between the US and India.

Indiaspora called on leaders across the political spectrum to avoid scapegoating foreign workers for domestic economic concerns, arguing that restricting access to international talent could have consequences for businesses, local communities and the country's competitiveness.

(With inputs from PTI)