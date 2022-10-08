In the Congress poll, did Tharoor get used?

Even Shashi Tharoor would concede that his chances of becoming the next Congress president are slender, but, frankly, that’s the wrong way of viewing his candidature. I’m pretty certain Tharoor threw his hat in the ring not to win — though he cannot say that in public — but for two other reasons. First, to ensure there was an election and, as a result, the Congress appears different to other parties that choose their leaders by consensus. Second, to guarantee that the election is credible. You could add a third reason. The enormous media focus on the Congress that Tharoor’s personality and popularity have created can only benefit the party. But there’s a worrying question Tharoor may now be forced to face. Has he been used?

Let me explain. Before deciding to contest, Tharoor met each of the three Gandhis. He’s publicly said they readily assured him they would not, surreptitiously and unofficially, support a favourite candidate. There would be no secret anointing. Word would not be passed down the line indicating their preference.

Alas, that isn’t how it’s turned out. Whilst Ashok Gehlot was under consideration, it was clear he was their chosen man. When he dropped out, the mantle fell on Mallikarjun Kharge. According to media reports, Kharge had said he would only stand if he had the Gandhis’ backing. Unlike Tharoor, he isn’t in the business of making the election credible. He would only enter the contest if he knew he would win. The Gandhis’ support would make that certain.

The style of his nomination and his comments thereafter made clear that he had it. The long line of Congress worthies who nominated and then accompanied him to file his papers was an indisputable sign the party was uniting behind him. This was the Gandhi imprimatur.

What happened after the nomination was a bigger giveaway. Unlike Tharoor, who addressed the press in the garden of his home, Kharge did so within the premises of the Congress party’s office. It was further proof he’s the establishment candidate.

If any doubts lingered, Kharge’s opening words to the assembled media dispelled them. He said, “Congress party ki aur se [on behalf of the Congress party], I am filing my nomination. A slip of the tongue, perhaps, but Freudian nonetheless.

This brings me to my key concern. Did the Gandhis mean what they said when they assured Tharoor they would not anoint a favourite candidate? Think carefully. Could they have admitted they intended to do so? That would be honest to the point of folly. So, asked for such assurance, they had to appear to readily give it. Otherwise, they would be questioning the election they had set in motion. But could they afford not to have a proxy candidate? If they didn’t, the party could slip out of their hands. Surely that wasn’t their intention.

That raises two questions. Was Tharoor naïve in believing the Gandhis? When questioned, he said he could hardly doubt Sonia Gandhi’s word. If he did, he would be calling the Congress president a liar. That’s understandable, but the question remains. Was he naïve to believe what she said?

The other question is more disturbing. Have the Gandhis made use of him? By giving the assurance that they would not field a favourite candidate, they ensured Tharoor would contest. They knew his doing so would make the election credible and greatly enhance the media’s interest. The party would benefit from all of that. Without his participation, it would be a very different story. So, did they mislead him to use him? Have they used the façade of credibility Tharoor provided as an opportunity to push through their chosen man?

We’ll never know the answer, but the fact this question can be credibly asked suggests we have more than a hint of the hidden truth. When I put this to Tharoor, his response was discreetly non-committal. “These are all surmises and analyses that journalists are entitled to make.” Now you must decide for yourselves.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story The views expressed are personal