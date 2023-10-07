The Art and Science of Fitness | Lessons from ‘The Fault in Our Stars’

We all have a tendency to blame our fate whenever we find ourselves in a bad situation. Physical issues like illnesses or injuries have the potential to drastically change our lives and push us into a psychological spiral. Soon enough we give up, not wanting to stand up, quite literally, for ourselves. PREMIUM Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in a still from The Fault in Our Stars.

Dr Viktor E. Frankl, an Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist, and a Holocaust survivor, shared his experiences and learnings from his time at a concentration camp in his book, ‘Man's Search for Meaning’. “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way,” he writes.

We all are aware of our freedom to choose our attitude, but it really doesn’t change our behaviour. The consequences could be staring at us in a big bold font like the ‘smoking kills’ message on cigarette packs, but even that doesn’t mean we’ll do anything about it. Then comes along a simple story that shorn of boring facts, shares a message in a way that we can relate to and this ends up having a massive impact on us. ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, a 2014 Hollywood movie, had a similar impact on me. I first stumbled upon short clips of the movie on Instagram and YouTube. I loved the one-liners and the songs, but I couldn’t find it on any OTTs. I eventually found the full movie on YouTube, albeit paid and so I did watch it. I’m glad I did.

This movie is based on a bestselling novel by John Green. The title is inspired by a scene from William Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar where Cassius tells Brutus, "Men at sometime were masters of their fates, The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves, that we are underlings."

Let me talk about a couple of things from the film that stood out for me.

An introvert Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old girl, is diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 12, which soon spreads to her lungs and almost kills her. Throughout the film, she wears a cannula, a tube to her nose, connected to an oxygen tank which she pulls around in a trolley everywhere to help her breathe.

Hazel’s mother pushes her to attend a support group where she meets an ever-chirpy Augustus Waters, a survivor of Osteosarcoma, i.e. bone cancer, who is there to give company to his friend suffering from eye cancer. Though Waters’ right leg is amputated because of the cancer, he retains his excitement for life.

Though the novel was published in 2012 and the movie was released two years later, it is eerie that the Hindi feature film adaptation was released during the peak of the Covid pandemic, in June 2020, when the world was struggling for oxygen, running from pillar to post for oxygen cylinders. It seemed then like it was the end of the world — that we were all going to die. A month later, the lead actor, the ever-smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his room, suspected to have died by suicide.

Coming back to Hazel, her cannula and her bag of an oxygen cylinder, there is a scene in which she visits Anne Frank’s house in Amsterdam, in the secret annex of which 13-year-old Anne hid from the Nazis along with her family in July 1942. In August 1944 they were discovered by the Nazis and arrested. She and her family were taken to concentration camps where she died a year later. Anne’s diary became world famous because her father, the only survivor from the people who also hid in the secret annex of the house, got it published.