Yoga’s sanctity lies in honest practice and precision

There are elements of art, science, and philosophy in yoga — and the science of it, like science elsewhere, necessitates precision and logic. On the International Day of Yoga, it is therefore important to reassert the integrity of yoga’s science and underline the costs of overlooking it. The human body is bilaterally symmetrical. This means that our bodies possess a precise alignment, and any disturbance to that alignment can lead to health issues of varying degrees of severity. (Iyengar Yoga Yogakshema, Delhi NCR)

The human body is bilaterally symmetrical. This means that our bodies possess a precise alignment, and any disturbance to that alignment can lead to health issues of varying degrees of severity. In the Iyengar school of yoga, the emphasis is on maintaining and supporting the precision of this alignment, while adapting it to an individual’s ailments and physical conditions.

However, if one examines prevailing trends in yoga teaching and practice, it becomes apparent that many teachers do not make the necessary corrections to students’ postures and movements. Such interventions are often misunderstood: students may feel that their practice is being questioned, rather than recognising that fundamental errors — such as incorrect positioning and posture in relation to their physiological condition — are being corrected. Even worse, many a time, the firmness of the teacher is considered a personal affront. This corrupts the entire practice of yoga, as incorrect positions and postures become institutionalised through a lack of correction.

The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali predicted growing stress, afflictions, and human suffering in the current age. They suggest that the practice of yoga is among the most effective remedies. But this begs the question: with so many forms of yoga being practised and advocated, which approach is best suited to providing such relief?

When a person is practising yoga, each pose must be executed with precision to achieve the desired outcome. Practising yoga without understanding its underlying science — its physiological principles and broader implications — and persisting with incorrect techniques over time can lead to serious injuries and other health issues. Take, for instance, Uttanasana (the standing forward bend, or, in Sanskrit, “intense stretch”). Most doctors treating a patient with back pain will immediately advise against Uttanasana because it involves a forward extension of the spine, which they believe may aggravate the condition. The patient relays this advice to their teacher, who then often omits the pose altogether. What neither party may realise is that, in the Iyengar school, there is a graduated approach to forward spinal extension, regardless of whether one has back pain or not. If the practitioner follows a structured programme based on Iyengar principles, there are different stages through which the body progresses before reaching the classical form of the asana. This prepares the body for a stronger and healthier spine.