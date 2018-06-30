Push yourself harder everyday to be a bit better than yesterday

I joined a boarding school in Mussoorie called Wynberg-allen School when I was in fifth standard. At 5am the next morning, there was a whistle that woke me up. I soon learnt that it was for morning runs. We were supposed to be out in next 15 minutes running up and down hilly roads.

While attempting to run, there suddenly was a piercing pain in my backside. It was my rude introduction to what shepherds do to their cattle. I had just been hit with a cane. Mr Champa, our Physical Education Teacher, yelled at me, “Why are you coming last when you can do better?” I started to run a bit quicker, to run away from the cane.

Our pocket money back then was ~25. You potentially could win about a quarter of your pocket money if you were first to the drink stall at the end of the run. That helped me want to run faster towards the drink.

Again, this was organised by Mr Champa. I am so thankful to him because he taught me one of the most important lessons in life, why be content being where you are in life if you have the potential to do better. You should strive to be your best, better than what you were yesterday, even by a tiny bit would be great.

PUSHING HARDER

Warm up with 2-3 minutes brisk walk. Now run the next 1 minute quick so you are breathless by the end of it. The pace should be such that you can only converse in a word or two. Now take a break for 2-3 minutes while you catch your breath. Repeat the same 6 times more.

The mistake people make is that they go too quick during the first repetition. Slow down. You have six repetitions to do.

Every week add an extra minute to quick run repeats, i.e. second week you need to do six repeats of 2 minutes and in the third week, 6 repeats of 3 minutes. This has to be done once every week.

Most of us give up, even worse, most of us don’t even start, totally wasting this life, the biggest gift we ever got.

Today onwards I want you start pushing yourself a little bit more. Fatigue is not going to stop us. If there is pain, slow down, or take a break for a day or two. If you simply keep pushing gradually, rather than trying to do too much too soon, you’ll be fine.

STORY OF THE WEEK

Dr. Chiro Priyo Mitra is a runner who decided to gradually push harder when everyone else had given up on him. Dr. Mitra, who is a veterinary consultant with European Union, met with a major accident 12 years back when he was hit by a car outside his university in Western Massachusetts, USA. He lost sight in one of his eyes. He was bedridden for the next four months.

Like any other person in his condition, he also almost gave up on the idea of running again. Fortunately, he slowly started cycling as part of the rehabilitation and that cycling turned into running. The recovery was slow and long but with determination, he was able to cycle and run again.

The results speak for themselves — he has done several half, full, ultra-marathons and Super Randonneur (cycling) series. He uses his running and cycling to create awareness, mobilise support and raise funds for issues such as child labour, human trafficking, and women’s rights.

He has also done several long-distance cycle rides around the NCR region for the same. He and his friends have adopted a few rescued children in an orphanage in Gurgaon.

We all need to be our best to be able to do the best for the people around us. Running gives you that, so get started.

(Author is a sports­ exercise medicine doctor)