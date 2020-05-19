e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, total count 1,442

19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, total count 1,442

The number of active cases in the state stands at 916.

patna Updated: May 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
Patna has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 166.
Patna has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 166.(ANI)
         

Nineteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 1,442, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 916.

Of the 19, three each are from Gaya, Nawada and Supaul, two each from Kaimur, Sheikhpura and Madhepura, and one each from Buxar, Samastipur, Jehanabad and Patna, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the health department, said.

“19 more Covid-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 1442.... We are ascertaining their trail of infection. This is last night’s report received in the morning,” he tweeted.

Earlier, on Monday, a 75-year-old Covid-19 patient had died in Bihar.

The woman, a resident of Jandaha Hajipur of Vaishali district, breathed her last at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, following cardiopulmonary arrest, Kumar had said.

Nine people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far -- two each from Patna and Vaishali, and one each from Khagaria, Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran and Sitamarhi. All nine had pre-existing ailments.

Altogether 517 have recovered from Covid-19.

Patna has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 166, followed by Munger at 133, Rohtas at 91, Nalanda at 74, Madhubani at 73, Begusarai at 70, Buxar and Gopalganj at 63 each, Khagaria at 55 and Siwan 45.

The total number of samples tested so far at the states seven facilities has climbed to 50,443.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In