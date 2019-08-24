Anant Singh surrenders in Delhi, to be brought back to Patna today

patna

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:19 IST

While the Bihar police remained clueless about the whereabouts of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, the don-turned-politician surrendered in Delhi’s Saket court on Friday, living up to the promise that he made in a recorded clip released to the media on Thursday. In the clip, he had accused the Patna police of framing him and declared that he would not surrender before them.

Singh has been absconding since August 17, after an AK-47 assault rifle, cartridges and two grenades were recovered from his ancestral home at Ladma under Barh police station limits on August 16.

The Barh ACJM court had also issued an arrest warrant against him after an FIR was lodged against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Patna police carried out several raids since August 17 to nab Singh, but could not catch him, even as the MLA kept on releasing video clips. The last clip was released on Thursday evening, in which he had pleaded his innocence and claimed that he was being framed by the police at the behest of some political bigwigs.

“I will surrender in the court as I have faith in the judiciary. I will not surrender before the police,” said Singh his latest video clip.

The style in which Singh, who faces nearly 30 criminal cases, surrendered in a Delhi court surprised many police officers in Patna, who left no stone unturned to nab him.

A senior police officer said that the Patna police would now send a team to Delhi to bring the MLA to the state capital.

Rural SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that an additional DCP-rank officer as well as the concerned SHO of Saket police station had confirmed the surrender. “A team will be sent to bring the MLA to Patna and produce him before the court. He will be taken on remand for interrogation,” he added.

Singh, who won thrice on a JD(U) ticket from Mokama, fell out of favour when the Grand Alliance (GA) was formed in 2015 to take on the BJP. In 2019, he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections, but made way for his wife Neelam Devi to contest on a Congress ticket from against JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Munger. Devi lost by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:19 IST