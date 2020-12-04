e-paper
Home / Patna / Bihar man lynched after shooting cousin dead over Rs 20,000 loan

Bihar man lynched after shooting cousin dead over Rs 20,000 loan

35-years-old Lallu Yadav had borrowed Rs 20,000 from his cousin Suman Yadav but failed to return it within the agreed timeframe leading to recurring insults by Suman in public for several days.

patna Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:48 IST
Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Sasaram
Lallu was thrashed by the mob before he was shot in the chest using the same pistol he had used to kill Suman.
Lallu was thrashed by the mob before he was shot in the chest using the same pistol he had used to kill Suman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A man was lynched after he shot his cousin dead at Padasar village under Karakat police station area in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday night.

Both the deceased were residents of the same village. A dispute for payment of Rs 20,000 had triggered the incident, police said on Friday.

35-years-old Lallu Yadav had borrowed Rs 20,000 from his cousin Suman Yadav but failed to return it within the agreed timeframe leading to recurring insults by Suman in public for several days.

At about 7:30pm on Thursday, an inebriated Lallu shot Suman in the head resulting in his death on the spot.

After hearing the gunshot, Suman’s family members and villagers caught and thrashed Lallu before shooting him in the chest from the same pistol, leading to his instant death.

Karakat police rushed to the village in the night to control the situation after the news of double murders led to escalation of tension between two groups. Police team was still camping at the village to stop the situation from turning worse.

Two cases of murder, one against deceased Lallu Yadav and another against around 20-25 unidentified persons, had been registered and the police was trying to identify the assailants involved in lynching. The bodies have been sent to Sasaram for post-mortem, said Karakat SHO, Satyendra Paswan.

