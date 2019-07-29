Disability commissioner visits Bihar man who pleaded euthanasia for sons

patna

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:34 IST

It was an emotional moment for Devmuni Singh Yadav on Saturday evening when Bihar’s disability commissioner, Dr Shivaji Kumar, reached his home at Chhulkar village in Sanjhauli block of Rohtas district.

Moved after getting to know about the plight of Yadav, who had lost everything in the treatment of his three sons who became handicapped one after the other in last seven years due to a rare muscular disease, Kumar had earlier promised that he will visit Yadav after a report was published in the Hindustan Times on July 13. On Saturday, Kumar kept his promise.

Devmuni Singh Yadav, father of three boys and a resident of Chhulkar village under Sanjhauli block of Rohtas district, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, had requested the government to arrange for treatment of his children who suffer from a rare muscular disorder, otherwise allow for euthanasia.

Shocked to see their sufferings and negligence of government machinery in providing treatment and even basic amenities to the helpless family, Dr Kumar had taken along with him concerned officials during the visit, and asked them to be humane and sensitive towards poor and disabled people.

Kumar was surprised to know that Yadav and his sons were living under a leaking, thatched hut and were neither included in the BPL list nor covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He directed Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary deputy director of social welfare, to coordinate for immediately providing three portable wheelchairs to Yadav’s sons and also directed to arrange for ortho approved chairs and sleeping beds.

He also gave directions for constructing a separate western toilet for the boys, repairing of the leaking roof and brick soling of the floors of the mud wall house. He directed the block education officer Lalit Mohan Singh to ensure admission of the boys in a school and providing them with scholarships and other benefits

Programme officer Shailendra Kumar was asked to allot separate job cards to Yadav and his wife and immediately transfer Rs 17,700 in their accounts under the MGNREGA, and also provide benefits under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

Dr Kumar also directed to provide benefits of Kanya Utthan Yojana to Yadav’s daughter Madhu Kumari, 15, an intermediate student. Thanking HT for bringing to his notice how the family was suffering, Kumar asked all the administrative and police officials to ascertain that benefits were provided under the Disabled Persons Act, 2016 to the family.

Saying that he was personally monitoring the developments and implementation of his directions, Kumar warned the officials not to be negligent in any manner.

“I have no words to thank HT for providing me with the help, for which I ran from pillar to post for seven years,” Yadav told this correspondent.

