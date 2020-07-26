e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / DRDO team visits Bihar to select site for setting up Covid-19 hospital

DRDO team visits Bihar to select site for setting up Covid-19 hospital

The DRDO team, accompanied by district administration officials, explored four sites in Muzaffarpur on Saturday -- Chakkar Maidan, Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT), Patahi airport and CRPF camp at Jhapahan, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

patna Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Muzaffarpur
Bihar has recorded 36,314 cases so far. Over 230 have succumbed to the disease, while 24,520 people have recovered.
Bihar has recorded 36,314 cases so far. Over 230 have succumbed to the disease, while 24,520 people have recovered.(Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)
         

A two-member team of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) visited Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district to find a suitable location for setting up a 500-bed temporary Covid-19 hospital, an official said on Sunday.

The hospital, to be built on the lines of another facility set up by the DRDO in Delhi, will cater to coronavirus patients in north Bihar, he said.

The DRDO team, accompanied by district administration officials, explored four sites in Muzaffarpur on Saturday -- Chakkar Maidan, Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT), Patahi airport and CRPF camp at Jhapahan, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Once the site is chosen, work will begin immediately, and the facility is likely to get operational in a matter of 15 days, he said.

Of the 500 beds at the hospital, at least 150 will be equipped with ventilators, Singh added.

Bihar has recorded 36,314 cases so far. Over 230 have succumbed to the disease, while 24,520 people have recovered.

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned, says Maharashtra home minister
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned, says Maharashtra home minister
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In