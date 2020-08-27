ED files charge sheet against man accused of abuse in Bihar shelter home

patna

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:31 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Brajesh Thakur, who ran a shelter home in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) where girls were allegedly sexually abused over several years, and his family members for laundering grant-in-aid worth Rs 7.57 crore received from the government, the agency said on Thursday.

In a press statement, the ED said that the charge sheet (also called Prosecution Complaint) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) has been filed in Patna with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused persons of money laundering.

The agency has sought that his movable and immovable properties worth Rs 8.8 crore, which have already been attached, be confiscated.

ED initiated the investigation under the provisions of PMLA based on two FIRs registered by Mahila Police Station, Muzaffarpur, and an FIR lodged by CBI Patna against Brajesh Thakur and others for misappropriating the funds/ grant-in-aid received from the government and other agencies in the name of the NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister NGOs.

It said that Brajesh Thakur was the de facto owner, who, in connivance with others, misappropriated the fund/grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7.57 crore.

“Investigation under PMLA revealed that Brajesh Thakur and others diverted/siphoned off the funds/grant-in-aid received for the welfare of girl children and others and used the funds for his personal gain by acquiring huge movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members—Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi and others—for acquiring huge movable and immovable properties including payment of fees for his younger son Mehul Anand’s medical education [sic],” the ED statement read.