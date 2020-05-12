First special train leaves for Delhi; more migrants arrive in Bihar

patna

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:32 IST

The first special train between Rajendra Nagar terminal station and New Delhi amid lockdown departed from Patna on Tuesday evening with 1,060 passengers.The Rajendra Nagar-Delhi special will run everyday.

Most of the passengers travelling by the train have either business- related work or personal engagements at the national capital and were stuck at home since they came during the holidays for Holi festival.

Darbhanga resident Anand Kumar said, “I have business in Noida. I have been stranded at my home since March 18.” Kumar, who booked three tickets and came from Darbhanga after getting permission from district officials.

Dhiraj Kumar Jaiswal, who works at a private company at Ghaziabad and was travelling back to Delhi with six family members, said that with offices opening he had no alternative but to return. Jaiswal was stuck at his Patna City residence since May 6.

There were many passengers from different districts who arrived at the station much before the scheduled departure of the train and waited outside the station as no one was allowed inside the premises.

The East Central Railway (ECR) and Danapur rail division had made elaborate arrangements as per the Centre’s orders. No visitors except those having genuine tickets were allowed to enter the platform. Passengers were asked to maintain social distancing and stand in queue at stipulated places.

Besides, passengers of AC-3, 2 and 1 were allowed entry from separate points. Railway personnel scanned the passenger before allowing them to board the train. Announcements were being made on the public address system about the do’s and don’ts.

All the passengers were wearing masks and following the guidelines. Spaces were marked for the passengers to stand so that there was no violation of social distancing norms.

MORE MIGRANTS ARRIVE

Nearly 26,970 migrants reached Bihar on Tuesday by 21 trains from different parts of the state. According to government sources, 24 trains would be reaching the state on May 13, including six from Maharashtra with 30,348 passengers.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had said on Monday that in the next seven days, 179 more trains will come and it is expected that close to 2.5 lakh people will reach state. He had requested the Centre to provide more trains as more and more people are requesting to come back.