Bihar bride calls off wedding midway after lightning ‘scares’ groom

A bride in Bihar’s Saran district refused to marry her groom after he behaved in a “strange manner” when there was lightning during the marriage ceremony, police said on Friday.

The woman, of Chitrsenpur village under Sonepur police station, refused to marry the groom when he stated that he was afraid of lightning and started behaving “differently” following a lightning strike in a nearby field.

The groom’s relatives protested as some of the marriage rituals had already been solemnised, but they were attacked by the people on the bride’s side. It resulted in a violent clash between the members of the two families.

“After the lightning (strike), the groom behaved as he was afraid of it. The bride publicly announced she would not marry him, citing his unusual behaviour,” a police officer said.

The officer in-charge of the police station, Sidheshwar Azad, said three people from the bride’s side were arrested and sent to jail for attacking the groom’s family.