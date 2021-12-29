e-paper
Home / Patna / In-laws kill woman over dowry in Bihar’s Vaishali

In-laws kill woman over dowry in Bihar’s Vaishali

Police said the woman, who was a mother of two, was her husband’s second wife

patna Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:22 IST
Ajay Kr Pandey
Ajay Kr Pandey
Hindustan Times, Goraul (Hajipur)
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 28-year-old woman’s in-laws allegedly killed her by setting her on fire in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Monday night, a police officer said. Anil Kumar, the officer, said the woman’s in-laws are absconding and raids were on to arrest them. He added the woman was killed after her family was unable to meet the in-law’s dowry demands.

Kumar said the woman, who was a mother of two, was her husband’s second wife. “His first wife also died four years ago under mysterious conditions.”

“I gave money whenever my daughter asked for it. Nearly two months ago, they again demanded Rs1 lakh for opening a kiosk, which I have refused. So, they have killed my daughter,” said the woman’s mother.

