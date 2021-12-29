In-laws kill woman over dowry in Bihar’s Vaishali

patna

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:22 IST

A 28-year-old woman’s in-laws allegedly killed her by setting her on fire in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Monday night, a police officer said. Anil Kumar, the officer, said the woman’s in-laws are absconding and raids were on to arrest them. He added the woman was killed after her family was unable to meet the in-law’s dowry demands.

Kumar said the woman, who was a mother of two, was her husband’s second wife. “His first wife also died four years ago under mysterious conditions.”

“I gave money whenever my daughter asked for it. Nearly two months ago, they again demanded Rs1 lakh for opening a kiosk, which I have refused. So, they have killed my daughter,” said the woman’s mother.