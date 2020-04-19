Nalanda man tests Covid-19 positive, Bihar’s count goes up to 87

patna

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:44 IST

One more Covid-19 case was reported in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 87, a senior official said according to news agency PTI.

The latest case, a 55-year-old man from Nalanda district’s Bihar Sharif, had come in contact with a person who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus after his return from Dubai, state’s principal health secretary Sanjay Sharma said.

Two people have died from the disease in the state so far while 42 have recovered after being treated.

Siwan district has reported the maximum 29 cases and has been classified as ‘red zone’ or Covid-19 hotspot as per the Centre’s classification of districts, according to state health officials.

Meanwhile, Bihar received 6,240 antibody-based rapid test kits from the Centre on Saturday afternoon for screening Covid-19 suspects, kindling hopes of getting faster results.

“We received 6,240 rapid test kits from the ministry of health and family welfare this afternoon for Covid-19 screening. This is the first tranche of antibody-based rapid test kits we have received. The department is formulating a comprehensive strategy on its usage,” said Sanjay Kumar.

Also on Saturday, chief minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials on the measures taken to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)