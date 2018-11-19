No strain in NDA, seat issues will be resolved soon: Bihar BJP in-charge on Kushwaha’s deadline

A day after RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha set a deadline to finalise the number of seats for respective allies, state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said there was no strain within the NDA and ‘issues’ would be sorted out shortly.

“All is well in the NDA. We know how to respect and follow coalition dharma (ethics). There is no cause for worry,” Yadav said on the sidelines of a workers’ conference organised by SC Morcha of the BJP.

The Bihar BJP in-charge said he was not aware of the November 30 ultimatum given by Upendra Kushwaha. “Issues related to seat sharing will be resolved once party chief Amit Shah finds time from his electoral commitments in four states for a meeting with the RLSP chief,” he said.

Yadav said Kushwaha was in the NDA and alliance partners were focused on the target to ensure re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. “The NDA is determined to register win on all 40 Lok Sabha seats of the state in 2019 general elections,” he said.

Kushwaha had returned to the state capital on Saturday, after his second Delhi visit for a meeting with Shah failed to materialise, to attend the party’s state executive meeting. The party rejected Yadav’s seat share offer as “less than respectable” and also set a deadline, dropping hints that it may not shy from exploring other options.

Yadav said that Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief had met him in Delhi on two occasions. “We had a detailed discussion on several issues. He did not express any deep seated displeasure. I will elicit information about the ultimatum,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the function, Yadav said the NDA governments at the Centre and state were doing well under PM Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, respectively. “The NDA government has done far more for the poor and weaker sections and their upliftment than any previous government. The opposition is only involved in spreading misinformation,” he added.

Vinod Sonkar Shastri, national president, BJP SC Morcha, said instead of spreading canard, the Opposition should point out specific instances of anti-SC action by the NDA government.

BJP state president Nityanand Rai appealed to the gathering to rally behind Narendra Modi in 2019 and cautioned them to remain wary of Congress-RJD combine. “Congress had opposed BR Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in elections. Now, the RJD has joined hands with Congress. People will teach them a lesson in ensuing polls,” Rai said.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:08 IST