Patna to get Metro, cabinet approves two corridors at Rs 13,000 crore

Bihar’s capital Patna is set to get its own metro train system by 2024. The Union cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project comprising two corridors.

The first 26.94 km stretch would connect Danapur to Mithapur while the second stretch would cover 14.45 kilometres, linking Patna Junction to New Inter-State Bus Terminus, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters

The first metro rail network in Bihar, it will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 13,411.24 crore, he said.

In another significant decision, the cabinet committee on economic affairs also hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for raw jute for the 2019-20 season to Rs 3,950 from Rs 3,700 per quintal.

The cabinet also gave its “post-facto” approval to the introduction of a bill in the Rajya Sabha which aims to help women who have been cheated by Non-Resident Indian (NRI) husbands.

“The bill provides for the amendment of the legal framework to act as a deterrent to erring NRI spouses and creating more accountability and offer protection against exploitation of Indian citizens married to them,” a government statement said.

Once the bill is passed, marriages performed by NRIs would be registered in India or Indian missions or posts abroad. Necessary changes in the legal framework would be carried out to address the issue which affects several states including Punjab, Goyal said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for leasing 1.61 acres of land in north Delhi’s Alipur for the setting up a Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium for establishing a Kisan Mandi, Goyal said. This land belongs to Delhi Milk Scheme, the minister said.

Goyal said another decision taken by the cabinet was to extend the tenure of the National Commission of Safai Karamcharis beyond March 2019 for three years.

An umbrella programme for the development of scheduled tribes was also extended for another three years with an outlay of Rs 2,900 crore, he said.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 23:38 IST