Patna to get piped gas supply from February: Deputy CM

The wait of Patnaites for getting piped gas supply will be over in February.

Speaking at the function held on the occasion of the 10th city gas distribution (CGD) bidding round, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the state capital would start getting gas supply through pipelines from February.

Modi said that by March, three CNG stations would start functioning in Patna and by 2019-20, the city will have four more such stations.

“The government will also make amendments in building by-laws so that multi-storey buildings would have gas pipeline connections from the time of construction itself. The government will also consider reducing the registration tax of CNG and battery operated vehicles,” said Modi.

The deputy chief minister said that under Pradhanmantri Ujjwala Yojana, 70 lakh poor families have got free gas connection till December 1, 2018. “Now 68.36%, i.e., 1.53 crore households in Bihar have LPG connections. Against the target of providing gas connections to 5 crore families by March 2019, already 6 crore families have been provided connections till January 2,” said Modi.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:42 IST