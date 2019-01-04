Rift in RJD over Patliputra seat once again, Tej Pratap bats for Misa

Ahead of the proposed seat-sharing talks in the mahagathbandhan, or the grand alliance, internal wrangling in the RJD has come to fore over the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, like it happened in the 2014 parliamentary polls.

On Thursday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav batted for her elder sister Misa Bharti, asserting she had a natural claim on the seat as a woman leader even as party’s Maner MLA Bhai Virendra too threw his hat in the ring saying he was ready to contest from the seat if the party decides so.

“My sister Misa Bharti has worked in the Patliputra constituency and has a natural claim on the seat. She is a woman leader and I will campaign for her. I will start campaigning for her from today,” Tej Pratap said at a meeting with party workers.

Misa, a Rajya Sabha MP, had unsuccessfully contested the Patliputra seat in 2014 election against BJP’s sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav. Ram Kripal, previously in RJD and confidant of RJD chief, had quit the RJD just before the 2014 polls, annoyed over denied a ticket from the Patliputra seat.

Incidentally, Tej Pratap was a bit agitated when told that party’s Maner MLA too had expressed willingness to contest the seat. “Who is Bhai Virendra? He should respect woman and support a woman leader,” he said, according to sources.

On the other hand, Virendra said he had talked of contesting the seat only if the party gave him a ticket. “I am a disciplined solider of the party and will abide by the party’s decision. If the party decides to give me a ticket, I am ready to fight from the Patliputra seat where I have worked for long,” he said on phone.

The Maner MLA did not comment on Tej Pratap’s remarks that he should not stake claim for the seat. “ I will support whoever contests from the Patliputra seat,” he said.

However, insiders in the RJD said Bhai Virendra, being an influential leader in the constituency, has already started campaigning in the area to muster support and force the party leadership to make him the official candidate.

“The RJD cannot overlook the aspirations of strong candidates for key seats, including Patliputra, where the party has high stakes. In case there is any bickering over ticket allotment, the party might have to face poll reverses,” said a senior RJD leader, wishing not to be quoted.

On her part, Misa said she would contest from the seat. “I have worked in the constituency and I will contest from the seat. Is there any doubt,” she said, adding that the party’s Maner MLA had only proposed an idea that he can be a candidate. “Bhai Virendra has not staked claim on the seat. There is no vacancy in the seat. So, where is the question that some other person barring me contesting from the seat,” she said on phone from New Delhi.

There was also speculation that Misa was even eying the Saran parliamentary constituency in case she fails to get a ticket from Patliputra while Tej Pratap’s could contest from the Patliputra seat. The Saran parliamentary seat, a pocket borough of the RJD, is another key seat where Lalu Prasad has contested since 1997, followed by wife Rabri Devi in 2014.

After Tej Pratap’s marriage with Aishwariya Rai, there were speculation that Lalu might field his daughter-in-law from the Saran seat or his elder son. But it is said Tej Pratap’s decision to file for divorce from his wife has not gone down well among a section of the Yadav community, especially a sub-caste in Saran-Vaishali belt, who have a large electoral base. This is said to be a reason why Tej Pratap is apparently wary of contesting from the Saran seat.

“Patliputra and Saran are traditional seats of our family. It is natural someone from the family would contest from there,” said Misa, when asked whether she was planning to contest from Saran seat as well.

