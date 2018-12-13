Yogi in Patna: ‘BJP has accepted defeat with grace’ says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the BJP had accepted its defeat with grace in just concluded assembly polls in five states.

Yogi, who was one of the star campaigners of the party, said, “In democracy, victories and losses are accepted with grace. However, those who doubted on the EVMs and the constitutional body have been left speechless.”

The UP CM arrived in Patna from Janakpur in Nepal, where he took part in a religious function.

In Bihar’s capital, he also met governor Lalji Tandon and visited general secretary of Bharat Sadhu Samaj Swami Harinaraiana Nandji at a private hospital.

He also met his Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The two, who have not enjoyed best of relationships, joined together on the issue of attacks on people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Gujarat, saying they would take up the matter with the western state’s CM.

The opposition was quick to seize upon the chance. Nobody is stopping him to come here, but we will expect that he (Yogi Adityanath) will desist from promoting communal politics in Bihar. I hope he will not divide Hanuman in caste,” said former chief minister and HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Yogi will return to Lucknow on Thursday morning. This is Yogi’s second visit to Bihar. Earlier in 2017, he had addressed a rally at Darbhanga.

