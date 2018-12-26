Youth kills girlfriend, himself in Bihar’s Sitamarhi hotel room

A youth shot dead his girlfriend before killing himself at a hotel in Sitamarhi district late Monday evening, the police said.

The police recovered a loaded pistol and two live cartridges from the room, which was found locked from inside when it arrived on the scene.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy. As of now, we don’t suspect any foul play,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the couple had checked into the hotel at 9am on Monday and remained in the room till the incident. In the evening, they ordered a meal.

“The staff rang the bell multiple times but got no response. He even banged on the door several times, after which the manager was alerted. The staff then called the police, which broke open the door and found them lying in a pool of blood,” said Sitamarhi S P Sujit Kumar.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar of Bariarpur locality. The couple were said to be in a live-in relationship for the past several months.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:05 IST