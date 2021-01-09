Deepika Padukone names Ranveer Singh, sister Anisha as people she is closest to, shares childhood pic
Actor Deepika Padukone took part in a AMA session on Instagram and answered questions from fans on Friday. She also shared a cute childhood picture and spoke about husband Ranveer Singh.
To a question as to who was she closest too, she shared pictures of Ranveer and her younger sister Anisha. In one she is seen giving Anisha a hug while the other shows her planting a kiss on Ranveer's cheek.
On the question - first picture on camera roll - she shared a cute picture of herself from her childhood. The picture showed little Deepika, not more than four years old, sitting on a baby tricycle. A chubby Deepika was still very stylish then; she can be seen sporting a front fringe.
The actor was also asked about her favourite moment from the movie Piku and in reply, she shared a casual picture with late Irrfan Khan.
Deepika is a diva but that doesn't mean she doesn't gorge on her favorite food. To a question as to what is that is it that she can't live without, she shared a picture of delicious brownies. And when asked about her cheat meal, she shared a picture of what looked like biryani. She also mentioned that the last thing she googled was about gloves size. She also shared a no makeup selfie.
Deepika recently celebrated her 35th birthday on January 5. Her birthday bash saw some of her closest industry friends in attendance. Names included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Also attending were her co-stars in Shakun Batra's film, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Deepika, who has more than 50 million followers on Instagram, had shocked her fans when she deleted all her social media posts. She had given no reason for doing so.
