Photos: Bharat bandh hits Punjab
Apr 02, 2018 15:12 IST
Markets in Jalandhar were deserted on Monday. (Pardeep Pandit/HT )
Dalit organisations protesting against dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)
Protesters brandishing swords during the Bharat bandh protest in Hoshiarpur on Monday. (HT Photo)
Heavy police deployment was seen across Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Activists taking out a rally in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Dalit organisations protesting against dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Sangrur on Monday (HT Photo)
