Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 23, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Live score and Updates: U Mumba win 41-20

Catch all the live updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans through our blog.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 23, 2018 20:59 IST
highlights

U Mumba take on Telugu Titans in an inter zone match in Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. U Mumba are second in Zone A while the Titans are top in Zone B and the match should have plenty of quality. This is the match between the best raiding team of PKL 6, U Mumba (Avg raid pts - 23.8) and best defensive team of the season, Telugu Titans (Avg Tackle Pts - 14.3). One of the top performing raider of PKL 6, Siddharth Desai - U Mumba (avg raid pts - 13.2) will face the top raid point scorer of all time Rahul Chaudhari - Telugu Titans (Raid Pts - 693).

Catch all the live updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans through our blog.

20:58 hrs IST

Game over

Full time in Pro Kabaddi League match and U Mumba have cantered home in this match against Telugu Titans. The final score 41-20.

20 is also the lowest score by a team in this seasons League.

20:50 hrs IST

Last few minutes

Last few minutes of a game that has been one sided. 20 point lead for U Mumba and they are taking liberties against Telugu players. Rahul Chaudhari on the receiving end this time.

20:48 hrs IST

Going through the motions

U Mumba have the game wrapped up! They know that Telugu Titans know that. The game is meandering to its end.

20:41 hrs IST

Utter domination

This has been a master class by U Mumba from start to finish. Telugu Titans have been blown away. 33-18 the score, Game OVER!!!!! for all intents and purposes.

20:38 hrs IST

Milestone man

Rahul Chaudhari has earned 700 raid points in his Pro kabaddi career. What an incredible achievement. Pity it is likely to be in a losing cause.

20:36 hrs IST

Stupidity by Titans

Titans gift points to U Mumba and Desai in Particular. another all out and U Mumba now have a formidable lead in the last quarter or so of the game.

20:31 hrs IST

Desai u beauty

Siddharth Desai with a super raid at the start of the second half and that gets his team three points. Not to be outdone a super tackle gives Telugu Titans two points. What a game this is!!!

20:23 hrs IST

Half Time

Half time and it’s Desai vs Chaudhari in essence. The team from Mumbai lead 17-12 at HT though.

20:16 hrs IST

Class from Desai!

Siddharth desai has been absolute beast for U Mumba and he is the main reason by Telugu Titans have been all out and Titans have breathing space.

20:10 hrs IST

10 minutes gone

Almost 10 minutes gone and both teams are neck and neck. 6-5 the score. Siddharth desai and Mohsen have been the best players points wise for their teams.

20:09 hrs IST

Telugu go in front

Telugu have shown early dominance in the match despite an unsuccessful raid by a defender. 6-3 to the Titans.

20:05 hrs IST

Early points for star men

Rahul Chaudhari and Sidharth Desai have a point early on. The fate of the match rests on them.

20:00 hrs IST

Toss!

U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court

19:43 hrs IST

Standings

U Mumba are second in Zone A while the Titans are top in Zone B and the match should have plenty of quality.

19:31 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog fro the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans.