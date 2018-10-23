Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Live score and Updates: U Mumba win 41-20
Catch all the live updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans through our blog.
20:58 hrs IST
Game over
20:50 hrs IST
Last few minutes
20:48 hrs IST
Going through the motions
20:41 hrs IST
Utter domination
20:38 hrs IST
Milestone man
20:36 hrs IST
Stupidity by Titans
20:31 hrs IST
Desai u beauty
20:23 hrs IST
Half Time
20:16 hrs IST
Class from Desai!
20:10 hrs IST
10 minutes gone
20:09 hrs IST
Telugu go in front
20:05 hrs IST
Early points for star men
20:00 hrs IST
Toss!
19:43 hrs IST
Standings
19:31 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
U Mumba take on Telugu Titans in an inter zone match in Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. U Mumba are second in Zone A while the Titans are top in Zone B and the match should have plenty of quality. This is the match between the best raiding team of PKL 6, U Mumba (Avg raid pts - 23.8) and best defensive team of the season, Telugu Titans (Avg Tackle Pts - 14.3). One of the top performing raider of PKL 6, Siddharth Desai - U Mumba (avg raid pts - 13.2) will face the top raid point scorer of all time Rahul Chaudhari - Telugu Titans (Raid Pts - 693).
Game over
Full time in Pro Kabaddi League match and U Mumba have cantered home in this match against Telugu Titans. The final score 41-20.
20 is also the lowest score by a team in this seasons League.
Last few minutes
Last few minutes of a game that has been one sided. 20 point lead for U Mumba and they are taking liberties against Telugu players. Rahul Chaudhari on the receiving end this time.
Going through the motions
U Mumba have the game wrapped up! They know that Telugu Titans know that. The game is meandering to its end.
Utter domination
This has been a master class by U Mumba from start to finish. Telugu Titans have been blown away. 33-18 the score, Game OVER!!!!! for all intents and purposes.
Milestone man
Rahul Chaudhari has earned 700 raid points in his Pro kabaddi career. What an incredible achievement. Pity it is likely to be in a losing cause.
Stupidity by Titans
Titans gift points to U Mumba and Desai in Particular. another all out and U Mumba now have a formidable lead in the last quarter or so of the game.
Desai u beauty
Siddharth Desai with a super raid at the start of the second half and that gets his team three points. Not to be outdone a super tackle gives Telugu Titans two points. What a game this is!!!
Half Time
Half time and it’s Desai vs Chaudhari in essence. The team from Mumbai lead 17-12 at HT though.
Class from Desai!
Siddharth desai has been absolute beast for U Mumba and he is the main reason by Telugu Titans have been all out and Titans have breathing space.
10 minutes gone
Almost 10 minutes gone and both teams are neck and neck. 6-5 the score. Siddharth desai and Mohsen have been the best players points wise for their teams.
Telugu go in front
Telugu have shown early dominance in the match despite an unsuccessful raid by a defender. 6-3 to the Titans.
Early points for star men
Rahul Chaudhari and Sidharth Desai have a point early on. The fate of the match rests on them.
Toss!
U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court
Standings
U Mumba are second in Zone A while the Titans are top in Zone B and the match should have plenty of quality.
Hello and Welcome
Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog fro the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans.