Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Live score and Updates: U Mumba win 41-20

U Mumba take on Telugu Titans in an inter zone match in Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. U Mumba are second in Zone A while the Titans are top in Zone B and the match should have plenty of quality. This is the match between the best raiding team of PKL 6, U Mumba (Avg raid pts - 23.8) and best defensive team of the season, Telugu Titans (Avg Tackle Pts - 14.3). One of the top performing raider of PKL 6, Siddharth Desai - U Mumba (avg raid pts - 13.2) will face the top raid point scorer of all time Rahul Chaudhari - Telugu Titans (Raid Pts - 693).

Catch all the live updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans through our blog.

20:58 hrs IST Game over Full time in Pro Kabaddi League match and U Mumba have cantered home in this match against Telugu Titans. The final score 41-20. 20 is also the lowest score by a team in this seasons League.





20:50 hrs IST Last few minutes Last few minutes of a game that has been one sided. 20 point lead for U Mumba and they are taking liberties against Telugu players. Rahul Chaudhari on the receiving end this time.





20:48 hrs IST Going through the motions U Mumba have the game wrapped up! They know that Telugu Titans know that. The game is meandering to its end.





20:41 hrs IST Utter domination This has been a master class by U Mumba from start to finish. Telugu Titans have been blown away. 33-18 the score, Game OVER!!!!! for all intents and purposes.





20:38 hrs IST Milestone man Rahul Chaudhari has earned 700 raid points in his Pro kabaddi career. What an incredible achievement. Pity it is likely to be in a losing cause.





20:36 hrs IST Stupidity by Titans Titans gift points to U Mumba and Desai in Particular. another all out and U Mumba now have a formidable lead in the last quarter or so of the game.





20:31 hrs IST Desai u beauty Siddharth Desai with a super raid at the start of the second half and that gets his team three points. Not to be outdone a super tackle gives Telugu Titans two points. What a game this is!!!





20:23 hrs IST Half Time Half time and it’s Desai vs Chaudhari in essence. The team from Mumbai lead 17-12 at HT though.





20:16 hrs IST Class from Desai! Siddharth desai has been absolute beast for U Mumba and he is the main reason by Telugu Titans have been all out and Titans have breathing space.





20:10 hrs IST 10 minutes gone Almost 10 minutes gone and both teams are neck and neck. 6-5 the score. Siddharth desai and Mohsen have been the best players points wise for their teams.





20:09 hrs IST Telugu go in front Telugu have shown early dominance in the match despite an unsuccessful raid by a defender. 6-3 to the Titans.





20:05 hrs IST Early points for star men Rahul Chaudhari and Sidharth Desai have a point early on. The fate of the match rests on them.





20:00 hrs IST Toss! U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court





19:43 hrs IST Standings U Mumba are second in Zone A while the Titans are top in Zone B and the match should have plenty of quality.



