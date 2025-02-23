Menu Explore
Amazon best offers: Save up to 50% on the best air coolers, BLDC fans and more from brands like Bajaj, Usha and others

ByIqbal
Feb 23, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Avail up to 50% off on the best air coolers fans with exclusive Amazon deals. Shop top brands and upgrade your cooling solutions at unbeatable prices.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home|For Larger Room|BIG ICE Chamber|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|90Ft Air Throw|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,991

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Superb Plus 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Snow White】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details checkDetails

₹9,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home|Honeycomb Pad|High Speed Fan |30Ft Powerful Air Throw|Inverter compatible |Portable Cooler-Room|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home|Room|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Cooling Pad|16Ft Powerful Air Throw|High Speed Fan|Inverter Compatible|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details checkDetails

₹10,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus Neo 27 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹7,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan For Home| Lightweight Portable Tower AC| Tough Blower With 3 Speed Control| Cooler for home| High Air Throw with Swing Control|1- Year Warranty By Bajaj|Blue-Turquoise|1200 mm View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Magnetic Remote, i-Pure Technology and Automatic Pop-Up Touchscreen (55L, White & Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Cooler |6 Inch Vertical Blower |100 Sq Feet Area Coverage|34 Litre Tank Capacity, Two Side Honeycomb, 10 Feet Air Throw, 1 Year Warranty|3 Speed Control | White Color View Details checkDetails

₹7,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white View Details checkDetails

₹8,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan with Touchscreen Panel and Remote Control, Quiet Operation, Low Power Consumption and Lightweight Portable Body. View Details checkDetails

₹9,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 1+1 Year Warranty (Seasand Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹3,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NNEX Dryft A90 Bldc 1200 Mm 5 stars Rated Premium Ceiling Fan With Remote Control 20%* Higher Air Thrust Airfluence Abs Blade For Low Noise 2-Yr Warranty Free Installation Chestnut Brown View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | Free Installation | 4 yr Warranty 【Black Chrome】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan, 5 Star Rated | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | 100% Copper, High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, Rust-Proof Aluminium Blades, 52 Watt | 3 Years Warranty【Matt Black】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Ivory Gold) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Signature Morpheus 1200mm 52-Watt 1 Star High Speed Ceiling Fan for Home, (White), 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Gatimaan Pro HSP N High Speed Pedestal Fan | 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant ABS Body | Powerful 2100 RPM Motor | Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Inspira P1 | 400mm | BLDC Pedestal Fan with Remote | 5 wings | Touch Screen Control Panel | Height Adjustment | Tilt Mechanism, Swivel Function | Low Noise | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Summer's here, well almost, and so are Amazon's HOTTEST deals on fans and air coolers. Get up to 50% off on the best air coolers, high-performance fans, and energy-efficient options for every space.

Save big with Amazon offers: up to 50% off on the best air coolers and fans
Save big with Amazon offers: up to 50% off on the best air coolers and fans

From the best BLDC fan with low power consumption to the best-selling air cooler for instant cooling, this sale has it all. Upgrade your home with powerful ceiling fans, sleek pedestal fans, and smart air coolers designed for maximum comfort.

Enjoy top brands, unbeatable discounts, and limited-time offers. Don't miss out on these incredible savings, shop now and bring home the best air coolers and fans at the lowest prices

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best portable air coolers for home

Combat the upcoming summer season with the best air coolers on Amazon. A portable air cooler is a great choice for home use, offering efficient cooling without heavy electricity bills. These compact units are easy to move, making them ideal for different rooms. Many models come with features like adjustable fan speeds, water level indicators, and remote controls for added convenience. Unlike traditional ACs, they use water evaporation to cool the air, ensuring an eco-friendly solution. When choosing an air cooler for home, consider tank capacity, airflow, and energy efficiency.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best tower air coolers

A tower air cooler is taller, sleeker, space-saving, and offers better airflow distribution than a normal air cooler with a bulky design. If you're looking for budget-friendly cooling, check out Amazon deals on top brands. The best air cooler models feature large water tanks, honeycomb cooling pads, and multiple speed settings for customised comfort. Many options also include remote controls and ice chambers for enhanced cooling. These air coolers are energy-efficient, easy to maintain, and a great alternative to air conditioners. Shop smart and stay cool this summer with the latest tower air coolers at unbeatable prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best BLDC fans

Say goodbye to power-hungry motors and hello to energy efficiency. Unlike traditional fans, these smart wonders run on Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) technology, cutting electricity bills while delivering powerful airflow. Quieter, smoother, and built to last, they ensure you stay cool without the annoying hum. Plus, many come with remote controls, smart sensors, and inverter compatibility. Ditch the old and switch to a cooler, smarter, and budget-friendly BLDC fan on Amazon with deals you cannot afford to miss!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best ceiling fan

Looking for the best ceiling fan at a great price? Check out the latest Amazon deals for high-speed, stylish, and durable fans. With powerful motors and aerodynamically designed blades, these fans ensure superior airflow, keeping your home cool and comfortable. From sleek modern designs to classic wooden finishes, there's a perfect match for every room. Many models come with anti-dust coatings, silent operation, and energy-efficient performance. Be it your bedroom, living room, or office, these ceiling fans offer reliable cooling all year round.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best pedestal fan

Lightweight and easy to move, a pedestal fan is an excellent cooling solution without the hassle of installation. A pedestal fan is a must-have for instant cooling, whether at home or the office. Designed for flexibility, it offers adjustable height, oscillation, and multiple speed settings to keep you comfortable. The best pedestal fan comes with a powerful motor, sturdy base, and aerodynamic blades for superior airflow. Unlike ceiling fans, it directs cool air exactly where you need it, making it perfect for hot days.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best air coolers and fans

  Do air coolers work in humid climates?

    Air coolers are less effective in high humidity since they rely on evaporation for cooling.

  Are BLDC fans really more energy-efficient?

    Yes, they consume up to 65% less electricity than regular fans.

  How much electricity does an air cooler consume?

    Air coolers use significantly less power than air conditioners, making them energy-efficient.

  Can pedestal fans be adjusted for height and speed?

    Yes, most models have adjustable height and multiple speed settings for customised cooling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
