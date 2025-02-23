Amazon best offers: Save up to 50% on the best air coolers, BLDC fans and more from brands like Bajaj, Usha and others
Feb 23, 2025 11:00 AM IST
Avail up to 50% off on the best air coolers fans with exclusive Amazon deals. Shop top brands and upgrade your cooling solutions at unbeatable prices.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home|For Larger Room|BIG ICE Chamber|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|90Ft Air Throw|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details
|
₹8,991
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown View Details
|
₹2,479
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Polycab Superb Plus 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Snow White】 View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details
|
₹9,599
|
|
|
Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home|Honeycomb Pad|High Speed Fan |30Ft Powerful Air Throw|Inverter compatible |Portable Cooler-Room|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home|Room|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Cooling Pad|16Ft Powerful Air Throw|High Speed Fan|Inverter Compatible|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details
|
₹10,399
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
|
₹5,791
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus Neo 27 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Inverter Compatible View Details
|
₹7,149
|
|
|
Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan For Home| Lightweight Portable Tower AC| Tough Blower With 3 Speed Control| Cooler for home| High Air Throw with Swing Control|1- Year Warranty By Bajaj|Blue-Turquoise|1200 mm View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Magnetic Remote, i-Pure Technology and Automatic Pop-Up Touchscreen (55L, White & Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Cooler |6 Inch Vertical Blower |100 Sq Feet Area Coverage|34 Litre Tank Capacity, Two Side Honeycomb, 10 Feet Air Throw, 1 Year Warranty|3 Speed Control | White Color View Details
|
₹7,590
|
|
|
Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white View Details
|
₹8,899
|
|
|
Philips CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan with Touchscreen Panel and Remote Control, Quiet Operation, Low Power Consumption and Lightweight Portable Body. View Details
|
₹9,199
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 1+1 Year Warranty (Seasand Ivory) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹3,119
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
NNEX Dryft A90 Bldc 1200 Mm 5 stars Rated Premium Ceiling Fan With Remote Control 20%* Higher Air Thrust Airfluence Abs Blade For Low Noise 2-Yr Warranty Free Installation Chestnut Brown View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | Free Installation | 4 yr Warranty 【Black Chrome】 View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan, 5 Star Rated | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | 100% Copper, High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, Rust-Proof Aluminium Blades, 52 Watt | 3 Years Warranty【Matt Black】 View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Ivory Gold) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
RR Signature Morpheus 1200mm 52-Watt 1 Star High Speed Ceiling Fan for Home, (White), 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black) View Details
|
₹2,994
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
V-Guard Gatimaan Pro HSP N High Speed Pedestal Fan | 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant ABS Body | Powerful 2100 RPM Motor | Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
KUHL Inspira P1 | 400mm | BLDC Pedestal Fan with Remote | 5 wings | Touch Screen Control Panel | Height Adjustment | Tilt Mechanism, Swivel Function | Low Noise | Black View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
