Another minor, this time in Pune, sexually assaulted by 26-year-old

The Pune police arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday for the sexual assault of a minor girl, aged 17. The man was identified as Ravi Gyasiram Jatav, resident of Thergaon.

The incident happened on Sunday, when the 17-year-old complainant was alone at home. She lives with her sister and her sister's husband. The two, as well as the accused, work as labourers, according to the police.

Jatav knocked on the door asking for a machine to cut stone on Sunday afternoon. He allegedly then forced his way in the house when he realised that the girl was alone.

He threatened her of dire consequences when she protested, according to her complaint. When the complainant's sister returned home with her husband, they realised what had happened. When the sister confronted Jatav with accusations, he threatened her as well, according to the complainant.

The two then approached Wakad police and a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) was registered against him. Wakad police are investigating.

The incident comes in the wake of sexual assault cases in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.After national and international uproar against the two cases, the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2018, was passed by the central government. The ordinance made provision to increase the minimum punishment in child sexual assault cases, upon conviction, to 10 years. For conviction in sexual assault of a child under age of 12, the ordinance added the option to award death sentence.