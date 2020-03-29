House theft reported during lockdown in Hadapsar

pune

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:14 IST

Amid the lockdown, in wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown, a case of house theft was reported at Hadapsar on Sunday.

The complaint has been lodged by Sandeep Jagtap, 39, a resident of Hadapsar.

According to the complainant, his family and he had left the house on March 21 before the curfew was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They visited Purandar, where the complainant’s in-laws live. When he returned home after seven days, his house was broken into.

A gold necklace worth Rs 28,000 was stolen from the cupboard in the living room of the house, said the complainant.

Himalay Joshi, police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case said, “The neighbours informed the complainant that the front door of the house was broken, which is when they returned and filed a complaint. The incident could have happened any time between March 21 7pm and March 27 6am.”

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified persons.