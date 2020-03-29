e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / House theft reported during lockdown in Hadapsar

House theft reported during lockdown in Hadapsar

pune Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the lockdown, in wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown, a case of house theft was reported at Hadapsar on Sunday.

The complaint has been lodged by Sandeep Jagtap, 39, a resident of Hadapsar.

According to the complainant, his family and he had left the house on March 21 before the curfew was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They visited Purandar, where the complainant’s in-laws live. When he returned home after seven days, his house was broken into.

A gold necklace worth Rs 28,000 was stolen from the cupboard in the living room of the house, said the complainant.

Himalay Joshi, police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case said, “The neighbours informed the complainant that the front door of the house was broken, which is when they returned and filed a complaint. The incident could have happened any time between March 21 7pm and March 27 6am.”

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified persons.

top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news