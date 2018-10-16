Lawyer booked for running car over traffic cop’s foot in Chandigarh

A traffic police woman constable has been left nursing a fractured foot after a Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer allegedly ran over it in July.

After probe, police on Tuesday registered a case of rash driving and causing hurt and endangering life or personal safety of others against the lawyer, DS Dhole.

Victim Usha Yadav, who was posted outside the high court, alleged that Dhole wrongly parked his Honda City car outside Gate No. 2 on the morning of July 31.

When Yadav pointed it out, the lawyer allegedly refused to listen to her and ran the car over her left foot. Yadav was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for a fractured foot and advised bed rest.

“I have been on leave since then,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Dhole said the allegations are false and the constable fractured her foot “on her own”. “She is now playing the victim card,” he said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018