Three held for honour killing in Abohar

A week after the body of Harjinder Singh, 27, a daily wager was recovered from Aalamgarh village, around 5km from the Abohar city, last Monday, police have claimed it to be a case of honour killing and arrested three persons, with another accused absconding. The body of Harjinder, of Muktsar, was found with injuries inflicted using sharp-edged weapons.

After police started an investigation into the case, it zeroed in on a 17-year-old girl, who had eloped with him around a year ago. With her family objecting to the relationship, her father lodged a police complaint and Harjinder was jailed for a year after being booked under section 363 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code. The police claimed that after the two parties reached a compromise, he was released.

However, a few days later, the man and the woman eloped again and the duo again started living in Abohar in a rented accommodation.

‘Cold-blooded and planned murder’

After the duo eloped, the girl’s family planned revenge, the police claim, adding that after discovering that the couple were staying in Abohar, a local junk dealer, Monu, befriended Harjinder. Monu was related to the girl’s father.

Then, on the day of the murder, he called the victim for a party where he was made to drink excessively. Sensing an opportune moment, Monum along with the girl’s father, Raju Ram, Pawan Kumar and one Suresh Kumar killed Harjinder with sharp-edged weapons. The body was thrown on the road.

SP Abohar Vinod Chaudhary added that the three accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them in four-day police custody.

