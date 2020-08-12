e-paper
Jharkhand's Covid-19 count surges to 19,469

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 count surges to 19,469

With three deaths on Tuesday, the death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 184 in the state.

ranchi Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A health worker collects swabs for rapid testing in Hindpirhi locality, a coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 591 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count of people affected with the virus to 19,469, said the state health department.

“591 Covid-19 cases, 682 recovered/discharged and 3 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 19,469, including 10,555 recovered/discharged, 8,720 active cases, and 194 deaths,” the department said.

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the Covid-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

